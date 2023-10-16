Murder trial gets under way for man who gunned down business owner in Torremolinos

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A man who allegedly shot another several times following a number of business disputes in Torremolinos could face 26 years behind bars.

The trial kicked off this Monday in Malaga for the individual who is accused of murder.

The incident took place in April 2021 following several business disputes between the pair. According to court documents, the suspect decided to "end the life of his competitor" who resided in a hostel in Torremolinos, and allegedly "meticulously" planned how he wanted to carry it out.

The victim left the hostel at around 5am and got into his vehicle to go to work at the Marbella flea market. The suspect who took advantage of the empty streets as it was during a Covid-19 curfew, parked his van 500 metres away and carrying a gun and wearing dark clothes walked to the scene. He then "suddenly appeared and... pulled the trigger six times" and returned to his vehicle where he drove to his home in Benalmádena.

The prosecution team is asking for the man to be jailed for 25 years, plus an extra year and a half for possessing an illegal weapon. They also want the man to pay the victim's family 100,000 euros in compensation.