Firefighters wade into action after storm deposits 70mm of rain flooding parts of Costa del Sol town

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 28 October 2024, 14:57

Flooding has been recorded in parts of Benalmádenan on Spain's Costa del Sol after 70mm of rain fell on the municipality in just four hours this Monday morning (28 October). The downpours were concentrated in areas of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa between 2-6am, according to Storm Malaga on its X social media account.

Lightning and thunder were experienced throughout the night, with the heavy downpours reaching their peak around 5am. According to data collected by Francisco Luis Guerrero, the intensity reached 274.2mm per hour at precisely 5.40am in the Torrequebrada area of Benalmádena Costa.

Benalmádena town hall said the fire brigade was busy throughout the night helping out at various incidents caused by the storm.

Most of the incidents were due to flooding of public roads, especially in the lower parts of the town. There has also been flooding in isolated dwellings with three people rescued after their vehicles became trapped in pools of water. Work is currently being carried out on some landslides and unstable walls as a result of the downpours.

Weather forecast

The latest weather forecast shows heavy downpours and storms could continue in this and other areas of the Costa del Sol, Malaga city and Guadalhource in the coming hours, as several parts of Malaga province will be on yellow alert for heavy rain from 6pm this Monday until midnight on Tuesday 29 October.