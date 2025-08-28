Spanish cancer association to host its summer charity dinner in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Thursday, 28 August 2025, 16:19 Share

The AECC Spanish cancer association in Benalmádena has announced that its traditional summer charity dinner will take place on Friday 12 September at the Holiday World Beach Club Hotel. The event, which starts at 8.30pm, is supported by Benalmádena town hall and will bring together more than 200 guests for an evening of “social commitment”.

The official presentation of the event was held at the coastal resort facilities and was attended by social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta, the President of AECC in Benalmádena, Luisa Jiménez, and the association’s marketing manager, Javier Mazoy.

During her speech, Peralta highlighted the tireless work of the association: “AECC is a fundamental pillar in supporting patients and their families. Here at Benalmádena town hall, we want to continue backing initiatives such as this charity dinner, which not only raise funds but also strengthens the social and supportive fabric of our town.”

“This is another opportunity to show that residents, institutions and businesses come together for a cause that affects us all,” she added.

For her part, the association’s Benalmádena branch president stressed that “our main focus is on cancer patients and their families”. “We provide all our services free of charge so it is essential to raise funds through these events, which unite the community of Benalmádena around a common cause,” she said.

Javier Mazoy explained that the evening will include a welcome cocktail, an al fresco dinner, live performances and various surprises. In addition, the ‘Constancia 2025’ award will be presented during the event, recognising an individual or organisation for their ongoing support of the AECC.

Tickets, which cost 90 euros, can be reserved online, or obtained from the AECC office in Benalmádena (951 539 410), before 3pm on Friday 5 September.