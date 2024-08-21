Six winners of Benalmádena traders' association best-decorated competition announced

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 14:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Benalmádena traders’ association, ACEB, has announced the six winners of the commercial decoration contest organised to brighten up the town during the fair held in honour of the Virgen de la Cruz, which took place in Benalmádena Pueblo between 11 and 15 August.

During the awards ceremony, the president of ACEB, Rosa María González Rubia, highlighted “the great visibility and promotion obtained by the participating businesses”, seeing as photographs of these establishments have been exhibited on the association’s Facebook page.

La Tapería de Benalmádena took first prize in the best-decorated bar/restaurant category, receiving a prize of 250 euros, while a second prize of 150 euros went to the Mandala restaurant, and the third prize of 100 euros to Café Liceo.

In the window display category, the fashion shop Capricho de Moda was awarded the first prize of 250 euros, while second place (150 euros) went to El Jardín de las Naranjas, and third (100 euros) to the cosmetics and gourmet outlet, El Capricho.