Seven things not to miss on a visit to Benalmádena this summer

Javier Almellones Benalmádena Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 16:37

Mountains, beaches, a traditional old town and amazing theme parks. These are just some of the attributes of Benalmádena, one of the most prosperous and complete towns on the western Costa del Sol. In its various population centres there are sites of great tourist interest, such as one of the most beautiful marinas in Europe or the iconic Buddhist stupa.

Coves and sandy beaches for a summer day

Carvajal, Torrequebrada, La Viborilla, Las Yucas, Santa Ana or Bilbil. There are up to a dozen beaches along the Benalmádena coastline.

Among them there is a great variety, from wide sandy beaches located next to more equipped promenades to more secluded coves, such as Viborilla, or even Benalnatura, a nudist beach. Many of the beaches in the municipality today have been awarded the Blue Flag or the Q for Quality.

Puerto Marina: the architectural pearl of the Mediterranean

It is a real architectural jewel on the Mediterranean. In addition to its importance as a nautical destination, Puerto Marina, which has more than a thousand berths , has commercial, leisure and tourist attractions.

There you can find dozens of shops, restaurants, bars and discotheques, and you can even go on excursions on the sea with the help of nautical tourism companies. Inside the marina, there is a real sanctuary for marine life related to our seas and oceans. This is Sea Life, a space where visitors are left open-mouthed.

Sea Life: The visit that leaves everyone with their mouths wide open

Watching a shark pass right overhead, seeing an island of rays or even watching the graceful movements of otters - one of this summer's new attractions - are unforgettable experiences. There are a variety of options, rates and events at Sea Life, which is open every day of the summer between 10.30am and 11pm.

Colomares Castle: one of the most unique buildings on the Costa del Sol

The Colomares castle is just over three decades old, but it has already become an emblem of Benalmádena. This building was built by a private individual to pay homage to Christopher Columbus and his discovery of the New World. Although it is privately owned, it can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday in summer (from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm). Tickets (between 2 and 3 euros) are purchased directly at the ticket office.

Interestingly, there is another contemporary, but neo-Mudejar castle on the coast, Bil-Bil, where events are regularly held.

Selwo Marina: an experience for the five senses

The Selwo Marina park, located just a few metres from the Parque de la Paloma, is one of the many must-see attractions on the Costa del Sol. There you can come into direct contact with some of the species that live there, such as dolphins, penguins and sea lions. Spectators can feed them or even swim with them. The park is divided into five geographical zones, according to the origin of its species.

Benalmádena cable car: a high-altitude journey to the summit of Calamorro

Just a stone's throw from Tivoli, the cable car from the Selwo company takes you to the top of Calamorro, one of the mountains with the best views on the Costa del Sol.

After a thrilling ride - not suitable for people with vertigo - you can enjoy different activities at the summit, from observing the sky to bird of prey exhibitions or hiking trails. There are considerable discounts if you buy online on the Teleférico Benalmádena website.

Butterfly house and Buddhist stupa: a pair with panoramic views of the Mediterranean

In Benalmádena Pueblo, the Mariposario (butterfly park) and the Buddhist stupa, located practically opposite each other, can be visited this summer as one of the most recommended plans.

In the first one you will be able to learn more about the life of butterflies and other living creatures from different parts of the planet. You can even interact with some of them. In the second, there is a place for relaxation with spectacular views of the coast.