Restoration work on iconic Barrabino mansion in Torremolinos ‘advancing at good pace’

Tony Bryant Monday, 11 August 2025, 16:52 Share

Torremolinos town hall has announced that restoration work on the iconic Casa María Barrabino is "advancing at good pace", with the entire roof tiling now removed, along with the stripping of the building’s exterior coatings. The flooring from the upper level has also been lifted and is currently being treated, with the aim of preserving as much as possible the beauty of this emblematic 19th-century mansion.

The progress of the work was seen first-hand by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid during her visit to the site at the weekend.

This comprehensive project involves an investment of more than 2.5 million euros, which will allow the full restoration of the building and its conversion into an urban, cultural and heritage centre.

The works cover the entire property, with particular focus on the internal structure, roofs, installations and finishes. In addition, features to improve energy efficiency and accessibility will be incorporated.

The council said its aim is to highlight the value of this “iconic building, always under principles of heritage conservation and protection, and to give it a socio-cultural and administrative use”.

According to the project designed by architect Alfonso Valencia, the ground floor will house a conference and exhibition hall, a tourist information office and a bar-restaurant. The upper floor will contain administrative offices and two terraces, while the central area will include another multipurpose exhibition hall.

This initiative is part of the local programme for the promotion of public building rehabilitation (PIREP) and is co-financed with Next Generation EU funds.