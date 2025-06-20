Residents up in arms about 'jungle' danger in Torremolinos street

José Rodríguez Cámara Friday, 20 June 2025, 13:26 Compartir

Locals living near Calle Pan Triste in Torremolinos continue to complain about the risk posed by the neglect of the old nursery next to their homes.

They say that the area, due to the lack of maintenance, has turned into a "jungle" growing out of control and it presents a danger to road users and pedestrians.

For its part, the town hall said that it has issued up to a dozen enforcement actions against the property's owners, dating back to 2014.