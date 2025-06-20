Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Vegetation growing over the road from the property. J. R. C.
Torremolinos

Residents up in arms about 'jungle' danger in Torremolinos street

Vegetation is growing out of control on land next to Calle Pan Triste despite the town hall fining the property ten times for failing to carry out adequate maintainance

José Rodríguez Cámara

Friday, 20 June 2025, 13:26

Locals living near Calle Pan Triste in Torremolinos continue to complain about the risk posed by the neglect of the old nursery next to their homes.

They say that the area, due to the lack of maintenance, has turned into a "jungle" growing out of control and it presents a danger to road users and pedestrians.

For its part, the town hall said that it has issued up to a dozen enforcement actions against the property's owners, dating back to 2014.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  2. 2 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  3. 3 Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB
  4. 4

    Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines
  5. 5 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Residents up in arms about 'jungle' danger in Torremolinos street

Residents up in arms about &#039;jungle&#039; danger in Torremolinos street