Torremolinos
Residents up in arms about 'jungle' danger in Torremolinos street
Vegetation is growing out of control on land next to Calle Pan Triste despite the town hall fining the property ten times for failing to carry out adequate maintainance
José Rodríguez Cámara
Friday, 20 June 2025, 13:26
Locals living near Calle Pan Triste in Torremolinos continue to complain about the risk posed by the neglect of the old nursery next to their homes.
They say that the area, due to the lack of maintenance, has turned into a "jungle" growing out of control and it presents a danger to road users and pedestrians.
For its part, the town hall said that it has issued up to a dozen enforcement actions against the property's owners, dating back to 2014.
