Renovation of San Miguel cemetery in Torremolinos announced

Torremolinos has announced the renovation of the municipal San Miguel cemetery, a project to refurbish the roofs of the niche plots and the dome of the columbarium in order to maintain the safety and hygiene of the facility.

The planned work will ensure proper waterproofing to prevent potential water infiltration that could compromise the cemetery’s structural components.

The project has been put out to tender with an execution budget of 100,000 euros.

The council said that the refurbishment of the cemetery, in accordance with the applicable technical, urban planning and health regulations, seeks to restore those areas most deteriorated by the passage of time, “ensuring that it provides suitable conditions both for the preservation of human remains and for visitors”.