Remodelling of key street in Benalmádena Costa 'progressing at a good pace' The project, which the town’s mayor estimated will be “complete by mid-June”, aims to modernise and improve Benalmádena Costa in order for it to recover its economic, social and tourism importance

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas; and the councillor for Roads and Works, Joaquín Villazón, visited Avenida Alay on Wednesday to witness the progress of the remodelling of the avenue, which the mayor said was “progressing at a good pace”.

The modernisation and improvement of the avenue, which connects the Plaza Sol y Mar with the marina, has a budget of almost three million euros and is part of the council’s Sustainable Urban Development Plan (EDUSI).

The project, which began in September 2022 and has a completion period of nine months, aims to modernise and improve Benalmádena Costa in order for it to recover its economic, social and tourism importance.

The work has so far included the resurfacing of the road and new pavements to facilitate access to pedestrians, and the mayor said that he “estimated its completion by the middle of June”.

“These works will mean the enhancement of the entire avenue, which will revalue the homes and shops in the area, and provide a new entrance to one of the most beautiful marinas on the Mediterranean,” Navas said.

Villazón added, “We apologise to the public for the inconvenience that is always generated by a work of this magnitude, but the end result will be worth it.”