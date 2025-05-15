Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Interior of the new building. SUR
A recording studio and classrooms with movable walls: these are some of the features of Colegio Internacional Torrequebrada’s new building
The educational centre has just finished a 950 square metre extension to accommodate its highly-demanded International Baccalaureate programme

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Thursday, 15 May 2025, 22:00

Benalmádena’s C.I.T. (Colegio Internacional de Torrequebrada) is expanding its installations. The school has inaugurated a new complex called CIT Plaza, a 950-square-metre building with more than 2,500 square metres of sports areas and gardens.

The building will accommodate the International Baccalaureate diploma programme (IB) and includes 14 classrooms of different sizes and characteristics, a co-learning space, communal areas, a professional recording studio and green screen, a school restaurant adapted to baccalaureate students, and specific areas for teachers.

All the spaces are designed to be ‘flexible’, the majority of the classrooms have movable walls that allow them to be joined together and therefore adapted to the specific needs of each class, depending on the number of pupils or the activity being undertaken.

This new complex, as explained during the inauguration ceremony, “responds to the growing demand from families for international and innovative education focusing on the integral development of each pupil”.

“The purpose of education, as that of architecture, is to help change lives. When spaces manage to inspire, teach and move, they transcend to become an art that transforms lives and futures,” explained José Picó, architect and founder of Espacios Maestros.

View of the new facilities. SUR

Antonio Muñoz, IB World Schools Senior Manager and representatives of Benalmádena Town Hall also spoke at the event. They all underlined the “social and transformative dimension” of this initiative, which also reflects the dynamic growth of Benalmádena as a town thanks to its increasingly international community, its welcoming character and its commitment to offering a quality educational environment.

Conceived and built in just seven months, the college has managed to transform its old sports area into a ‘modern, inspiring and functional’ environment, as highlighted by C.I.T. 's management team.

