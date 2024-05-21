Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Public appeal launched to help find missing 16-year-old girl on the Costa del Sol
Missing person

Public appeal launched to help find missing 16-year-old girl on the Costa del Sol

The teenager was last seen on 10 May in Torremolinos

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 14:59

Compartir

A 16-year-old teenager has been reported missing since 10 May on Spain's Costa del Sol. She was last seen in the holiday resort of Torremolinos in Malaga province. Her name is Hanaa Rami Abouhafs and the SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has activated a public appeal to try to locate her.

The girl apparently lived in a centre for minors, from where her disappearance was reported after she failed to return. According to sources, she left with her identity documents and her mobile phone.

It is suspected that it may have been a voluntary abscondment, although an investigation is under way to investigate the circumstances and find out Hanaa's whereabouts. The minor, according to SOS Desaparecidos' description, is between 1.70 and 1.75 metres tall, with a slim build and black hair and eyes.

If anyone sees her or has any clues as to her whereabouts, you can contact the National Police on 091 or the Local Police on 092. You can also call Emergencias Andalucía on112, or SOS Desaparecidos on 649 952 957 or 644 712 806.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF finally give their fans something to cheer
  2. 2 Marbella secure their spot in the play-off final
  3. 3 Fuengirola's fish-shaped containers keep beaches clean and sustainable
  4. 4 Around 2,000 walkers turn out for annual fun stroll in aid of Cudeca
  5. 5 Malaga's Bea González clinches fourth consecutive Premier Padel title
  6. 6 Torremolinos remembers 'Isabelichi' 36 years after her death
  7. 7 SUR in English to celebrate international business on the Costa del Sol with guide and awards
  8. 8 Heartbreak for Costa del Sol Málaga as back-to-back title hopes end
  9. 9 Malaga teams facing uphill struggle in Tercera RFEF play-offs
  10. 10 Age Concern gala dinner in Marbella raises almost 5,000 euros to launch new hardship fund

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad