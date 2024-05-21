Public appeal launched to help find missing 16-year-old girl on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 14:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 16-year-old teenager has been reported missing since 10 May on Spain's Costa del Sol. She was last seen in the holiday resort of Torremolinos in Malaga province. Her name is Hanaa Rami Abouhafs and the SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has activated a public appeal to try to locate her.

The girl apparently lived in a centre for minors, from where her disappearance was reported after she failed to return. According to sources, she left with her identity documents and her mobile phone.

It is suspected that it may have been a voluntary abscondment, although an investigation is under way to investigate the circumstances and find out Hanaa's whereabouts. The minor, according to SOS Desaparecidos' description, is between 1.70 and 1.75 metres tall, with a slim build and black hair and eyes.

If anyone sees her or has any clues as to her whereabouts, you can contact the National Police on 091 or the Local Police on 092. You can also call Emergencias Andalucía on112, or SOS Desaparecidos on 649 952 957 or 644 712 806.