PSOE lashes out at the new statue installed on a roundabout in Benalmádena: 'You can buy it on Amazon'

The PSOE of Benalmádena has openly criticised the statue recently installed on the roundabout located at the junction of Calle Blas Infante and Calle Obispo Herrera Oria, in Arroyo de la Miel. "In Benalmádena we can boast of having La Niña, the work of the prestigious sculptor Jaime Pimentel, creator of the famous 'Cenachero' of Malaga. But now, the town hall has placed on this roundabout another children's statue, with no known author, which can be bought on Amazon," said the socialist councillor, María Isabel Ruiz.

"The mayor says that in this way he is paying tribute to the culture and historical role of Arroyo de la Miel as the 'cradle of paper on the Costa del Sol'. A total and absurd misrepresentation of history: the Costa del Sol is a modern region, born in the middle of the 20th century. And Arroyo de la Miel never manufactured paper, what was produced in the 17th century was paper pulp, which was then sent to Macharaviaya, where the famous playing cards of Félix Solesio, the true founder of Arroyo de la Miel, were made," said Ruiz.

"This is the town that Mr Lara wants to sell us: artificial grass, plastic flowers and Amazon dolls," continued the councillor, who was accompanied by the secretary general of the PSOE of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, who also criticised the change in the municipal logo and, along with it, the change in the uniforms of the cleaning staff.

"Until now, the uniforms of the municipal staff were yellow, recognisable to all residents. But with the excuse of the new logo, the colour orange has been used simply to adapt the clothes to Lara's new corporate image. As a result, all the old uniforms are rendered useless. Another superfluous expense, which, in this case, amounts to 200,000 euros, is added to the rest of the expenses for the implementation of the new logo. This means 500,000 euros paid with the taxes of all residents to satisfy the mayor's ego," Navas said.