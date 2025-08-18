Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The San Francisco de Asís sports hall. SUR
Sport

Project announced to provide Torremolinos with third municipal sports centre

With a budget of 600,000 euros, it will be located in the San Francisco de Asís sports hall, which was part of the former juvenile offenders’ detention centre

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 18 August 2025, 12:22

Torremolinos council has announced a project to provide the town with a third sports centre, expanding services for grassroots clubs and users of the municipal facilities. The new centre will be located in the San Francisco de Asís sports hall, which was part of the former juvenile offenders’ detention centre, and which was transferred by the regional government to Torremolinos.

The investment for the work amounts to more than 600,000 euros, an item approved within the 2025 general budget during the last full council meeting. The funds will be allocated to the full refurbishment of the indoor and the outdoor courts, as well as the creation of a new entrance from the car park.

Planned work includes the removal of the asbestos cement roofing and cladding and its replacement with insulated panels. As well, the project includes a new internal layout ensuring full accessibility and the upgrading of facilities with the incorporation of renewable energy sources.

The juvenile centre, which has a total space of more than 3,700 square metres, ceased operating in February 2021, becoming instead the judicial archive. The old sports hall had fallen into disuse, which prompted Torremolinos council’s request to repurpose it for public use.

This will be the third municipal sports centre, joining the San Miguel complex and the recently inaugurated Javier Imbroda sports centre in El Pinillo.

