Private security patrols for Torremolinos beach businesses during peak summer season

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 09:27

The vandalisation of a sunbed rental business which was set on fire in La Carihuela, Torremolinos, in April has reignited the debate on whether these facilities, which cannot be insured due to being outdoors, need extra protection from hooliganism and carelessness. The problem, which the authorities point out usually happens at night when the beaches are empty, is now being addressed by the Malaga beach business association (Aesplayas). Although the association insists that these are isolated incidents, it has now decided to hire a private security firm to monitor the beaches during the early hours of the morning.

Some beach businesses already employ private security for their own piece of mind, but, as Manuel Villafaina, the person in charge of Aesplayas, explained, the Torremolinos coastline will now be monitored by “two patrols”, who will notify the police of any incidents or acts of vandalism.

Villafaina pointed out that around 30 businesses have signed up for this service, which will also include a large deployment of police officers throughout the summer season. He also claimed that business owners consider it beneficial to have this extra surveillance, which will continue until October.

The increase in the population in Torremolinos, especially during the summer, due to tourist activity and the town’s cultural and leisure agenda, requires a proportional increase in security. Given that in the first quarter of this year there has already been a 23 per cent increase in occupancy, the town hall and the National and Local Police forces have already held coordination meetings in which it has been made clear that resources must be reinforced.

The campaign includes the deployment of extra officers from the National Police in the municipality. These, according to the ministry of interior, will be new recruits. Measures will also be introduced to the schedules of the Local Police so that the surveillance patrols can be reinforced.