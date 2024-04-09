Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The flames gutted the Playa Carolina business in La Carihuela, Torremolinos: SUR
Beach sunbed rental business in Torremolinos goes up in smoke after early morning fire
112 incident

Beach sunbed rental business in Torremolinos goes up in smoke after early morning fire

The owner of the pitch said she is now left with a bill of about 24,000 euros to repair the damage

José Rodríguez Cámara

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 19:18

Compartir

A sun bed rental business in Torremolinos has been reduced to ashes after it went up in flames during the early hours of Sunday 7 April.

Carolina Sánchez Carmona who runs Playa Carolina and works on plot H-23 in La Carihuela, said she can't understand why someone would want to set fire to the sun beds, mattresses, chairs and tables she kept piled up on the sand. The sun bed business is located opposite the shopping area on the promenade, in a very busy spot, even outside regular business hours, due to the large number of people who pass through on a daily basis.

"There was an eyewitness, a man who had gone out on his bicycle in the early hours of the morning, who saw that, at around 6.30am an individual arrived and set about burning everything, and then left the way he had come," Sánchez Carmona said. "I don't know if it was a prank or if someone has taken it out on me, of course, I haven't done anything to anyone," she said.

Once she came across the destruction of her livelihood, she reported the incident to National Police officers, convinced the CCTV cameras of the businesses near her store would help identify the perpetrator, who she said "it seems that he even caught a bus afterwards". Carmona estimated the bill for damage at about 24,000 euros. "I have to replace it all myself, as insurance does not cover anything left out in the street," she added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is when local people registered in the town can travel on Benalmádena's cable car for free
  2. 2 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Waterloo victory 50 years on
  3. 3 Spring festival fundraiser in aid of Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses in Alhaurín
  4. 4 Another international podium for Malaga swimmer
  5. 5 Two race records smashed during Mount Calamorro Skyrace on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Anti-climax as 120th anniversary celebration ends in stalemate for Malaga CF
  7. 7 Unicaja, top of the league for the first time in nine years
  8. 8 Spain to face Northern Ireland in Mallorca this June
  9. 9 Malaga sailor all set to head to Paris Olympics
  10. 10 Watch as doggy paddle canines join lifeguard rescue service on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad