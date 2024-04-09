Beach sunbed rental business in Torremolinos goes up in smoke after early morning fire

José Rodríguez Cámara Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 19:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

A sun bed rental business in Torremolinos has been reduced to ashes after it went up in flames during the early hours of Sunday 7 April.

Carolina Sánchez Carmona who runs Playa Carolina and works on plot H-23 in La Carihuela, said she can't understand why someone would want to set fire to the sun beds, mattresses, chairs and tables she kept piled up on the sand. The sun bed business is located opposite the shopping area on the promenade, in a very busy spot, even outside regular business hours, due to the large number of people who pass through on a daily basis.

"There was an eyewitness, a man who had gone out on his bicycle in the early hours of the morning, who saw that, at around 6.30am an individual arrived and set about burning everything, and then left the way he had come," Sánchez Carmona said. "I don't know if it was a prank or if someone has taken it out on me, of course, I haven't done anything to anyone," she said.

Once she came across the destruction of her livelihood, she reported the incident to National Police officers, convinced the CCTV cameras of the businesses near her store would help identify the perpetrator, who she said "it seems that he even caught a bus afterwards". Carmona estimated the bill for damage at about 24,000 euros. "I have to replace it all myself, as insurance does not cover anything left out in the street," she added.