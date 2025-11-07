Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:50 Share

The parks and gardens department of Torremolinos town hall has launched a preventive campaign against the pine processionary caterpillar infestation, carrying out work on a total of 6,290 pine trees covering an area of 80,883 square metres. The work will be carried out both in the pine forest areas, such as El Pinar de los Manantiales, and at various points within the urban centre, using a foliar treatment. The treatment uses an eco-friendly product that requires no safety period, meaning that its application is neither harmful nor dangerous - the only noticeable effect is a slight smell immediately after use.

The pine processionary caterpillar affects trees belonging to the Pinus family. The first symptoms in affected specimens are the appearance of characteristic silken nests and signs of needle loss. While the pest rarely causes the death of the tree, it does lead to significant weakening.

The pine processionary is one of the most persistent pests found in parks and gardens. Its caterpillars have urticating hairs that can cause irritation to both people and animals. The council said that the control of the pest is a priority to ensure the safety of Torremolinos residents and their pets.