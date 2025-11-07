Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A total of 6,290 pine trees will be sprayed with a foliar treatment. SUR
Environment

Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation

The council said that the control of the pest is a priority to ensure the safety of local residents and their pets from the potentially deadly insects

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:50

The parks and gardens department of Torremolinos town hall has launched a preventive campaign against the pine processionary caterpillar infestation, carrying out work on a total of 6,290 pine trees covering an area of 80,883 square metres. The work will be carried out both in the pine forest areas, such as El Pinar de los Manantiales, and at various points within the urban centre, using a foliar treatment. The treatment uses an eco-friendly product that requires no safety period, meaning that its application is neither harmful nor dangerous - the only noticeable effect is a slight smell immediately after use.

The pine processionary caterpillar affects trees belonging to the Pinus family. The first symptoms in affected specimens are the appearance of characteristic silken nests and signs of needle loss. While the pest rarely causes the death of the tree, it does lead to significant weakening.

The pine processionary is one of the most persistent pests found in parks and gardens. Its caterpillars have urticating hairs that can cause irritation to both people and animals. The council said that the control of the pest is a priority to ensure the safety of Torremolinos residents and their pets.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  2. 2 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  3. 3 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  4. 4 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  5. 5 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  6. 6 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  7. 7 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  9. 9 More than 200 people turn out for diabetes awareness walk on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation

Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation