Population of Torremolinos heads towards 75,000 inhabitants with people of 121 different nationalities

Torremolinos continues to see a rise in population and is now heading towards 75,000 inhabitants, according to the latest figures from the municipal register. The town, which for years remained below 70,000 registered residents, broke through that barrier in 2023 when data from Spain's INE national statistics institute put the population at 70,434.

In 2024, Torremolinos gained more residents once again, reaching 70,933 registered inhabitants. As of today, that figure continues to grow and currently stands at 74,289, of which 18,003 are foreign nationals – representing 24.2 per cent of the total population.

In fact, Torremolinos’ multicultural and diverse character is reflected in its municipal register, which records 121 different nationalities, statistics that the town hall said is “a melting pot of cultures that highlights the cosmopolitan and heterogeneous nature of the town”.

Torremolinos has steadily increased its population since records began. Back in 1842, the first year in which the INE registered data, the town had 785 residents. That number has continued to grow, and over the past decade it has hovered close to 70,000, without surpassing that threshold until now.