Popular Komando motorcycle festival to hit streets of Torremolinos this weekend

The popular Komando motorbike festival will take place at the conference centre in Torremolinos between Friday 11 and Sunday 13 October, an event that offers a wide range of activities. Along with the motorcycle exhibition, stunt shows and the route along the coast, the weekend also presents live music and a rockabilly festival as well as food trucks. There will also be talks about the latest developments in the sector, as well as stands offering clothing and accessories.

"I think I am right if I say that it is the most important motorcycle event, seeing as it attracts bikers from all over Spain,” the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said.

The presentation of the festival, which this year will have the collaboration of more than 60 companies, was attended by Juan Antonio Úbeda, the president of Komando Amimoto, the organiser of the event.

"I want to thank Komando Amimoto for the effort they put into this event every year, which makes Torremolinos roar in a very special way. And also because of the charitable aspect of the event, since there is an active collaboration with the Red Cross. I encourage all motorcycle lovers to come to Torremolinos this weekend for a unique event," added Del Cid.

The rockabilly festival will be held on Friday, in which four bands will perform: Art Club Band, Willie & The Inmates, The Hicks Riders and Saint Peter Square. Saturday will present music by Fitovoltaje (tribute to Fito and Fitipaldis) and Stereo 80; while the Joker Rock Band will perform on Sunday.

The motorcycle route (Saturday), one of the highlights of the initiative, will pass along the promenade from El Bajondillo to La Carihuela, and will end at the fairground, where Emilio Zamora's stunt show will be held.

Registration, which includes a souvenir T-shirt, costs 15 euros and can be made on www.komandobikefestival.com.