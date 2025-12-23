Rival gang attempts to steal two tonnes of hashish from drug traffickers on the Costa

The National Police on the Costa del Sol have arrested four members of a 'vuelco' network (gangs engaged in drug theft from other drug traffickers) and a man who was guarding two tonnes of hashish in the property managed by rival drug traffickers. The latter individual had been handcuffed, assaulted and threatened with death by the four members. The police turned up just as the theft attempt was taking place in Benalmádena.

The operation began when the police, who were already investigating the gang, learnt that the suspects were planning a new robbery. According to a police statement, the four thieves arrived at the storage location in a van. While one of them stayed in the van, the other three entered the house.

Once inside the house, the suspects violently beat the man guarding the drugs. They tied him up with cable ties and threatened him with firearms. After obtaining the keys, they entered the car park with the van and the victim immobilised and began to load the hashish into the vehicle.

They fled when the police arrived

An urgent police operation with two units was set up. One of the teams, which entered through the front door, found the man handcuffed. They also saw how the assailants, upon seeing them, jumped over the terrace of the house towards the neighbouring property and tried to flee through one of the pedestrian gates of the residential complex.

After a foot chase, the police managed to intercept and arrest the four members of the criminal organisation. In addition, once the man who was guarding the two tonnes of hashish was released, he was also arrested.

As part of the operation, police carried out four house searches in the towns of Benalmádena, Estepona, and Benahavís, seizing a "roll-over kit" that included, among other items, a revolver, a police stamp launcher, imitation firearms, signal jammers and frequency detectors, GPS trackers, balaclavas, gloves, high-visibility vests, crowbars and other entry tools.