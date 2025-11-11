Police investigate suspected homophobic attack in Torremolinos

National Police are investigating a suspected homophobic attack in Torremolinos. The incident, which involved several individuals who shouted a derogatory term and assaulted a 39-year-old man, happened in the popular La Nogalera area on 7 October.

The suspects have not been located yet and the case is investigated as a hate crime. Fortunately, the victim sustained only minor injuries.

Mayor Margarita del Cid denounced the incident through her social media profile: "No one should feel afraid because of their sexual orientation." She hopes that the suspects will be identified and brought to justice for "this brutal aggression".

The local representatives of hard-right party Vox have also condemned the attack. They have called for more security resources in La Nogalera, which is an area with a lot of nighttime activity. "Vox demands permanent police presence in the area until dawn," spokesperson Francisco Garrido said.

Two other hate crimes in La Nogalera in May

La Nogalera has been the scene of more homophobic attacks this year. Back in May, two young men were attacked from behind and beaten up by at least four individuals, who shouted "Faggots!" at them. The incident happened on Calle Casablanca around 4.30am. The victims had travelled from the province of Madrid to spend a few days on holiday in Torremolinos.

Not even 24 hours after the latest incident, another man reported having suffered homophobic insults and threats on his way to the hotel where he was staying, after partying in La Nogalera. The National Police have also launched an investigation into that incident.