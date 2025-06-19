'Pesky small change' for Cudeca campaign raises a total of almost 2,000 euros

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 19 June 2025, 13:17 Compartir

After several months of counting various different currencies, Cudeca has announced that more than 600 euros was raised during last year’s ‘Copper up for Cudeca’ campaign, which was organised once again by Alan and Jenny Boardman. This was the second time the kind-hearted couple, who have lived in Mijas since 2005, have organised this initiative, which called for the public to drop off what Alan Boardman called their “pesky small change”.

The couple arranged for the distinctive green Cudeca collection tins to be placed in numerous bars and restaurants in towns along the Costa del Sol where people could donate unwanted change. Unlike the first initiative, held last autumn, where only euros were collected, the last campaign, held in August and September 2024, also included unwanted foreign currency. The total raised between the two campaigns fell just short of 2,000 euros.

“We knew it would take a long time for Cudeca to calculate the total donation as they are dependent on a small number of dedicated volunteers to sort through the many currencies and then eventually use their excellent banking relationships to convert the various totals into euros.

“Many thanks to all of you who contributed, plus, of course, the businesses that embraced the idea so positively,” Boardman said.