Overturned lorry on Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic chaos

A lorry overturned at the meeting point of the A-7 motorway and the AP-7 toll road in Torremolinos early this Thursday morning, injuring the 39-year-old driver.

The accident happened around 5.10am and it subsequently caused at least two kilometres of traffic jams on the AP-7, from kilometre 228 to 226.5. The overturned trailer was still there at around 9.30am but drivers were still "rubber-necking" the scene, although the DGT roads authority said traffic had returned to normal. In the meantime, the injured driver was admitted to Hospital Clínico in Malaga.

Several accidents involving lorries have been reported on the roads of Malaga province in recent days. On Wednesday, motorists were stranded on the A-7, between Malaga and Rincón de la Victoria, due to the breakdown of a lorry in the area of the Cerrado de Calderón tunnel.

On Tuesday, that same road, at Rincón de Victora, suffered another early-morning traffic jam due to an overturned trailer at kilometre 996, near Campamento Benítez. The situation complicated people's jouneys to schools and workplaces. According to traffic authorities, the congestion exceeded six kilometres.

Collision on the MA-20

Zoom The accident on the MA-20 happened some 200 metres before the Carlos Haya false tunnel on Thursday. Tráfico

The MA-20 motorway in Malaga was also the scene of an accident this Thursday morning, when three vehicles collided 200 metres from the Carlos Haya false tunnel. The incident happened at around 7.40am and caused a two-kilometre traffic jam. The vehicles involved were removed by 9.30am and the traffic jam was barely one kilometre long.