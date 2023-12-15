'Outdated' Benalmádena library to be expanded with addition of new storey

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 15 December 2023, 15:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel is to be expanded with the addition of another floor. The new room will have independent access to the rest of the building because the objective is that in the future it can be used as a study space open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The work will begin in January and is expected to take six months to complete. The current facility will close to the public on Friday 29 December, although the council said it will shortly announce where the book loan service and study rooms will be relocated until the work is finished.

The council said the project, which will have a budget of 878,460 euros, is necessary because the current building, constructed in 2000, “has become outdated and too small” to cater for the population growth that the town has experienced in the last 20 years.

The councillor explains new project for the municipal library. SUR

The work will also include the adaption and renovation of the existing facilities.

Councillor José Luis Bergillos said, “Our library was built for the needs of the early 2000s, and it is absolutely necessary to transform it now to adapt it to the new needs of its users and turn it into a modern and avant-garde reference point.”