Opening of new business hub in Benalmádena moves a step closer

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the work that is currently taking place on the new Solymar business centre, a project that Lara claimed had been “put on the back burner without any progress” by the former socialist council, despite its “obvious benefits”.

Work on the new business hub, which has a budget of more than 330,000 euros, began last month with “the aim of turning it into a reference centre on the Costa del Sol for the accommodation of leading companies and entrepreneurs, bringing new talent to the municipality”.

The project will have 13 offices, a conference room and communal areas, with a total constructed area of 1,202.63 square metres. The renovation includes the creation of an interior envelope using glass to separate the conditioned and unconditioned environment of the building, while different colours and materials will be used as a way of identifying spaces.

“The renovation project aims to modernise this unique building, enhancing its functionality and creating a contemporary and youthful avant-garde space on the coast that could also be linked to the blue economy,” the mayor explained.

The mayor said that if the project goes to plan, “with no unseen delays”, the new centre should be open by the end of March.