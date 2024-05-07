As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 11:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Around 40 per cent of the spaces available for long-term rentals have already been reserved in the new Plaza de Pueblosol car park in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel. This was announced by Benalmádena town hall, who will be in charge of the operation of the car park, after reaching an agreement for its lease with the company that owns it, Tremón, which also owns the Tivoli amusement park located just a few hundred metres away.

In total, the council has reserved 260 long-term parking spaces, which can be rented at a price of 60 euros per month for registered residents and 80 euros for non-registered residents. Of them, 110 have already been reserved, which is around 40 per cent, so 150 spaces are still available. Reservations can now be made, either by emailing provise@provise.es or by calling 952 561 182.

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara visited the facilities to speak with the workers about the progress of the work that has been carried out in recent months for its adaptation and subsequent opening to the public in June.

Once open, level three will be used for short-term vehicles, with a total of 278 spaces; while level four will be the long-term area.

“The objective pursued by the town hall is to imitate the model that other Costa del Sol municipalities, such as Mijas and Estepona, have implemented, being able to park the vehicle for one euro per day in a parking area during business hours,” municipal sources said.