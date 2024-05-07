Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new car park is due to open in June. SUR
As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
Town planning

As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up

The town hall has put aside 260 long-term spaces in the Plaza de Pueblosol car park in Arroyo de la Miel, with a discounted price for registered local residents

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 11:52

Compartir

Around 40 per cent of the spaces available for long-term rentals have already been reserved in the new Plaza de Pueblosol car park in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel. This was announced by Benalmádena town hall, who will be in charge of the operation of the car park, after reaching an agreement for its lease with the company that owns it, Tremón, which also owns the Tivoli amusement park located just a few hundred metres away.

In total, the council has reserved 260 long-term parking spaces, which can be rented at a price of 60 euros per month for registered residents and 80 euros for non-registered residents. Of them, 110 have already been reserved, which is around 40 per cent, so 150 spaces are still available. Reservations can now be made, either by emailing provise@provise.es or by calling 952 561 182.

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara visited the facilities to speak with the workers about the progress of the work that has been carried out in recent months for its adaptation and subsequent opening to the public in June.

Once open, level three will be used for short-term vehicles, with a total of 278 spaces; while level four will be the long-term area.

“The objective pursued by the town hall is to imitate the model that other Costa del Sol municipalities, such as Mijas and Estepona, have implemented, being able to park the vehicle for one euro per day in a parking area during business hours,” municipal sources said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is Mother's Day celebrated in Spain today, the first Sunday in May?
  2. 2 Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF
  3. 3 Cártama police 'increase safety of public and officers' with new electronic temporary immobilisation weapon
  4. 4 Mijas demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach to bullying with short story contest
  5. 5 Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?
  6. 6 Malaga padel star secures first-ever win on home turf
  7. 7 Cártama continues to improve its image with juicy new sculpture
  8. 8 Late heartbreak for Estepona basketballers who miss out on historic promotion
  9. 9 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  10. 10 Almost 1,000 participants enjoy third Olyimpic-style sports initiative for Malaga business start-ups

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad