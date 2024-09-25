Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The AP-7 as it passes through Torremolinos. SUR
One lane of AP-7 motorway on Costa del Sol to shut for two months due to roadworks
One lane of AP-7 motorway on Costa del Sol to shut for two months due to roadworks

Traffic will be affected from Monday 30 September until 5 December on a short stretch of the road

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 14:43

Roadworks will force the closure of one lane of the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol for two-month period, between kilometre points 996.300 and 997.300 near Torremolinos.

Traffic will be affected between 8am on Monday 30 September and 5 December as work starts on the government's anti-noise pollution plan for the Malaga-Estepona stretch of the busy motorway.

The work, costing 3.28 million euros, will involve the installation of sound-proofing barriers. The one-kilometre-long interruption to traffic will be on the right lane of the dual carriageway in the direction of Cadiz.

The sound-proofing barriers will be installed as part of a plan to maintain nearby housing estates within noise limits that do not exceed 65 decibels during the day and 55 at night, and the work is expected to benefit some 4,800 residents.

Central government in Madrid plans to invest up to 302 million euros of European funds in the road network across Spain. In Malaga province, in particular, it also includes projects in Marbella, where 28 sound-proofing barriers are planned, work which went out to tender last December for 15.8 million euros.

