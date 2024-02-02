Olympic-grade pool in Torremolinos reopens after major refurbishment

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Virgen del Carmen III swimming pool in Torremolinos has reopened its doors after it underwent various improvements and maintenance at the outdoor Olympic-grade facility. Among other things, solar installations and biomass boilers have been upgraded to heat the facility. Improvements have also been made to the changing rooms and showers.

This month, some 456 swimmers from 19 foreign teams will use the pool facilities that will generate an economic impact of 240,560 euros to the town.

In addition, the outdoor Olympic-grade facility will also be available for the public to enjoy free swimming, from Monday to Saturday (9.30am to 5pm) and on Sundays from 9.30am to 2pm.