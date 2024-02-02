Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A swimmer in the Virgen del Carmen III pool. SUR
Olympic-grade pool in Torremolinos reopens after major refurbishment
Sport

Olympic-grade pool in Torremolinos reopens after major refurbishment

This month, some 456 swimmers from 19 foreign teams will use the pool facilities that will generate an economic impact of 240,560 euros to the town, but locals can swim for free

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:32

Compartir

The Virgen del Carmen III swimming pool in Torremolinos has reopened its doors after it underwent various improvements and maintenance at the outdoor Olympic-grade facility. Among other things, solar installations and biomass boilers have been upgraded to heat the facility. Improvements have also been made to the changing rooms and showers.

This month, some 456 swimmers from 19 foreign teams will use the pool facilities that will generate an economic impact of 240,560 euros to the town.

In addition, the outdoor Olympic-grade facility will also be available for the public to enjoy free swimming, from Monday to Saturday (9.30am to 5pm) and on Sundays from 9.30am to 2pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Reassurance for local tourism industry following Andalucía's fresh drought decree
  2. 2 Tivoli, a forgotten playground
  3. 3 Marbella reservoir: the three steps that guarantee use of nearly every drop of water
  4. 4 Benalmádena launches new initiative that promotes getting around on foot
  5. 5 Malaga, how did it get its name?
  6. 6 New tourist property law in Andalucía gives town halls power to limit numbers of apartments
  7. 7 Planned new reservoir for Cadiz province to be doubled size to boost short supply on Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Carnival: Lampooning the ruling classes with plenty of Andalusian wit
  9. 9 Handyman admits he was hired to build recess in Torremolinos flat where young woman's dead body was hidden
  10. 10 Spain's 'excellent' national labour data and fall in jobless rate to 11.76%

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad