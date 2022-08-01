Nightly water cuts persist in Benalmádena as 'complex' repairs continue on broken supply pipe The town council said Acosol is working with the 'maximum speed' although a definitive date for the completion of the repair has not been offered

Acosol, the public water company of the municipalities on the Western Costa del Sol, is continuing to work on the repair of the water supply pipe that continues to result in nightly water cuts in Benalmádena. The firm has issued a statement saying that these are "complex" works on pipes "more than forty years old, whose replacement is increasingly urgent", since this section has suffered three "very significant" breaks in recent years.

Specifically, the water supply pipe has ruptured as it passes through Arroyo de la Miel, in calle Medina Azahara. This latest breakage comes just two days after another in the municipality. “We have had the bad luck of having two problems in a short time: the first was quickly solved by Acosol, but the pressure of the pipeline coming back into service generated a new issue,” explained Joaquín Villazón, the CEO of Emabesa, the company responsible for water management in the town.

Given this situation, the night supply cut-off is expected to continue in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa, to conserve municipal reserves, "which due to the high demand may not be sufficient" and, therefore, the supply will vary depending on the evolution of consumption and available resources. The town council said the company is working with the "maximum speed" although a definitive date for the completion of the repair has not been offered.

Therefore, the cuts will be maintained at night, from 11pm to 7am, "in anticipation that the fault could take longer to repair and thus avoid cuts throughout the day, maintaining the deposits," said Villazón.

Acosol has stressed the importance of reducing the amount of water used in the irrigation of public and private gardens, street cleaning and other uses other than human supply, to preserve the water until the repair is completed and thus avoid cuts during the day.