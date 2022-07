Water cuts throughout Benalmádena after 'serious' pipe break The town hall has advised of 'water cuts throughout the municipality between 11pm and 7am', possibly until Wednesday, after an Acosol pipe ruptured

Benalmádena's town council has reported this Saturday evening, 20 June, that there will be widespread water cuts in the municipality after a "serious break in an Acosol pipe".

In a brief statement the council announced that there will be "water cuts throughout the municipality between 11pm and 7am."

The Costa del Sol town hall said that this situation will last, as an initial estimate, until Wednesday, 3 August, and it will offer more information when there is news.