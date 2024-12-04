Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Runners participate in a previous San Silvestre fun run. SUR
Registration opens for New Year&#039;s Eve festive fun run in Torremolinos
Sport

Registration opens for New Year's Eve festive fun run in Torremolinos

Runners are encouraged to take part in fancy dress and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in various categories. Participants are asked to donate non-perishable food, clothes, toys or books, which will be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 10:03

Torremolinos will again end the year with sport, fun and generosity with the celebration of the VIII San Silvestre, a festive fun run that will take place on New Year’s Eve. The run, which was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, will begin in Plaza de Federico García Lorca at 10.30am, and follow a three-kilometre route through the town centre.

The event, now in its eighth year, is open to all, and runners are asked to donate non-perishable food, clothes, toys or books, which will be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion by the association Manantial Aguaviva.

“There is no better way to end the year than doing sport, so I encourage Torremolinos to take part in this initiative, a run with a route suitable for everyone with a festive nature that will also have a charitable aspect,” Alcaide said.

Registration, which is free, can be made on the Torremolinos Despega app (Apple/Android), or on the day of the race from 9.30am.

Runners are encouraged to participate in fancy dress and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in the individual, school and largest group categories.

Last year's event attracted more than 1,000 runners, and the town hall is hoping to beat this figure this year in order to help more needy families.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  3. 3 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  4. 4 La Cala de Mijas Lions enjoy 'successful' Christmas market and festive fun in aid of the needy
  5. 5 Malaga's long relationship with Davis Cup tennis set to come to an end
  6. 6 International interfaith meetings held along Costa del Sol 'to break down barriers'
  7. 7 Get festive on the eastern Costa del Sol over the long 'puente' holiday weekend
  8. 8 Malaga celebrates 400 years of ties with Denmark
  9. 9 The secrets of Ojén: a hidden sanctuary and a beautiful botanical garden
  10. 10 Malaga padel star Bea González to split from doubles partner in 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Registration opens for New Year's Eve festive fun run in Torremolinos