Registration opens for New Year's Eve festive fun run in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 10:03

Torremolinos will again end the year with sport, fun and generosity with the celebration of the VIII San Silvestre, a festive fun run that will take place on New Year’s Eve. The run, which was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, will begin in Plaza de Federico García Lorca at 10.30am, and follow a three-kilometre route through the town centre.

The event, now in its eighth year, is open to all, and runners are asked to donate non-perishable food, clothes, toys or books, which will be distributed among local families in danger of social exclusion by the association Manantial Aguaviva.

“There is no better way to end the year than doing sport, so I encourage Torremolinos to take part in this initiative, a run with a route suitable for everyone with a festive nature that will also have a charitable aspect,” Alcaide said.

Registration, which is free, can be made on the Torremolinos Despega app (Apple/Android), or on the day of the race from 9.30am.

Runners are encouraged to participate in fancy dress and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in the individual, school and largest group categories.

Last year's event attracted more than 1,000 runners, and the town hall is hoping to beat this figure this year in order to help more needy families.