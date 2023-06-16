Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Improved accesibility for all. SUR
New pedestrian access to Carvajal beach in Benalmádena opened to public

New pedestrian access to Carvajal beach in Benalmádena opened to public

The 200-metre long walkway has made the beach accessible for more people

M. Rivas

Benalmádena

Friday, 16 June 2023, 15:04

Compartir

Just over six months after construction began, the new 260,000-euro pedestrian access to Carvajal beach in Benalmádena is now open to the public. It will finally put an end to the public calls to improve accessibility to one of the town's most popular beaches.

It consists of a 200-metre-long, sloping wooden walkway that allows people - including those with mobility issues - to safely make their way down to the beach. New lighting has also been installed and vegetation planted. The acting mayor, Víctor Navas, explained that a new stairway has also been incorporated for direct pedestrian access from Avenida del Sol.

Town councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés, said, "In addition to providing good accessibility for people with disabilities to one of the best beaches in Benalmádena, it also integrates perfectly into the natural environment."

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad