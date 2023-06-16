New pedestrian access to Carvajal beach in Benalmádena opened to public The 200-metre long walkway has made the beach accessible for more people

M. Rivas Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Just over six months after construction began, the new 260,000-euro pedestrian access to Carvajal beach in Benalmádena is now open to the public. It will finally put an end to the public calls to improve accessibility to one of the town's most popular beaches.

It consists of a 200-metre-long, sloping wooden walkway that allows people - including those with mobility issues - to safely make their way down to the beach. New lighting has also been installed and vegetation planted. The acting mayor, Víctor Navas, explained that a new stairway has also been incorporated for direct pedestrian access from Avenida del Sol.

Town councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés, said, "In addition to providing good accessibility for people with disabilities to one of the best beaches in Benalmádena, it also integrates perfectly into the natural environment."