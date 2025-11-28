New, long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Malaga village

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, greets several minors at the new sports facilities.

The opening of the Antonio González football pitch in El Morche (Torrox) which has already been authorised by the Malaga football federation to host official matches, took place last Friday.

The new football pitch, which has replaced the old one located on the beach, has finally opened after more than three decades of unfulfilled promises and demands by local residents.