New leisure park on former landfill site on the cards for Torremolinos

Exactly four years after her arrival as Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid took stock of her and her team's performance at a meeting on Monday. This took place at the Isabel Manoja community development centre, one of the examples of this work, as it involved the transformation of what were disused municipal buildings into a new local government resource thanks to an investment of 4.8 million euros, with European funding.

The mayor used the meeting to announce a project that will allow the land of the old illegal dump to be used as a peri-urban park with spaces for the whole family. An idea, said Del Cid, with a regenerative objective that envisages a large leisure and recreational area with an open-air auditorium where concerts and large-scale events can be staged.

A historical problem

It should be remembered that the closure works on what was dubbed the “last major urban waste landfill in Andalucía” were completed at the end of last summer. Thus, a genuine anomaly disappeared: a site located at the foot of the Torremolinos hills that operated for 21 years, between 1990 and 2011, without any permit, during which time it came to hold 1.6 million cubic metres of all kinds of waste. The works to put an end to this environmental black spot began in 2023, with a budget of around seven million euros, covering an area of 52,300 square metres. This task involved transferring almost 684,000 cubic metres of waste to a new landfill cell and planting 75,536 shrub plants in the area that was freed up to help with its decontamination.

Along with the proposal for the new green space, Del Cid also took advantage of the meeting to review other actions, such as the transformation of the Los Álamos hotel into Oceanika, a 'coliving' space for digital nomads; the work in Plaza de La Nogalera, the refurbishment of the Casa de María Barrabino and the inauguration of Plaza Vicente Aleixandre.

"We have set up the necessary mechanisms to create a bank of projects so that when a subsidy or a possibility of financing arises we can apply straight away: it is done in accordance with the town strategy and is not a spontaneous decision or the result of improvisation," explained Del Cid.

She also highlighted the fact that public-private collaboration is fundamental for the town's progress and mentioned examples such as the investments in the refurbishment of the hotel plant, which exceeded 60 million euros in the last year and a half, or the support of the Andalusian regional government for emblematic projects such as the Los Naranjos building and the Pasaje Begoña.

The mayor also referred to the preparation of new planning. "In July of this year we published the advance of the PGOM and now we are approving the POU, with the idea of obtaining initial approval in the summer of 2026 and final approval in the autumn of 2027," she said.

"This speed in clarifying things in urban planning matters, which is key for the present and future of this town, and includes the development of housing, including VPOs. An example of this is the recent award to Grupo Ferrocarril of 149 subsidised housing units that will be built in the next few years, plus another 35 subsidised housing units for which a licence has already been requested," she added.

Del Cid went on to say that she had not forgotten the objective of creating a "large social block" on the grounds of the Virgen de la Esperanza centre for minors, and the efforts to convert Torremolinos into a university town, with the creation of a campus of the UMA in the troubled museum building. To this, she said, is added the request to the government for the acquisition of the Palacio de Congresos to promote this centre of reference through public-private collaboration.