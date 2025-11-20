Benalmádena to launch new employment scheme for groups at risk of social exclusion

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 19 November 2025 | Updated 20/11/2025 13:34h. Share

The training and employment department of Benalmádena town hall will launch a new project in the first quarter of 2026 called professional experiences for employment (EPES), which includes a financial grant for participants. The aim of this programme is to promote job placement through non-labour work placements in companies, offering jobseekers the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the practices and values typical of the professional environment they aspire to join.

To access the project, interested individuals must be part of a personalised employment initiative within the Andalucía Orienta network for at least one month, and must have received a minimum of two hours of individual guidance. In addition, they must belong to one of the groups at risk of social exclusion, as established in Decree 192/2017 of 5 December, which regulates the programme for the promotion of industrial employment and labour insertion measures in Andalucía.

The work placements linked to the EPES programme will last three months and will include a monthly grant equivalent to 80 per cent of the 2025 IPREM index, amounting to 480 euros per month.

Those who meet the requirements and wish to take part may make an appointment for employment guidance at the CMF. Benalforma office, located in Paseo del Generalife, Arroyo de la Miel, between 9.30am and 1.pm. They may also send their contact details to the email address benalforma@benalmadena.es