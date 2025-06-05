Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Moment of the water leak. SUR
Infrastructure

Another pipe bursts in Benalmádena, this time carrying reclaimed water

The latest incident caused flooding in the town's Avenida de Las Palmeras

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Thursday, 5 June 2025, 10:02

Another water pipe burst in a spectacular fashion in Benalmádena on Wednesday. The latest incident occurred on Avenida de las Palmeras. Water started to gush out with great force from one of the manholes on the road, as can be seen in the videos that quickly circulated on social media.

It was a one-off incident, resolved in a short period of time. Public water company Acosol, responsible for the supply to Mancomunidad association of the western Costa del Sol municipalities, stated that a problem in the network that distributes the regenerated water, i.e. already treated and clean, from the municipality's treatment plant to the sea was the cause.

Just last week Benalmádena experienced one of its most complex faults in the water distribution system, when a major pipe burst in Benalmádena Costa. Although there were hardly any cuts in the supply, the amount of water lost was such that it was necessary to divert it to the sea, which ended up leaving a huge brown "stain" in the water, due to it mixing with the soil.

