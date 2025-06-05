Another pipe bursts in Benalmádena, this time carrying reclaimed water

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 5 June 2025, 10:02 Compartir

Another water pipe burst in a spectacular fashion in Benalmádena on Wednesday. The latest incident occurred on Avenida de las Palmeras. Water started to gush out with great force from one of the manholes on the road, as can be seen in the videos that quickly circulated on social media.

It was a one-off incident, resolved in a short period of time. Public water company Acosol, responsible for the supply to Mancomunidad association of the western Costa del Sol municipalities, stated that a problem in the network that distributes the regenerated water, i.e. already treated and clean, from the municipality's treatment plant to the sea was the cause.

Just last week Benalmádena experienced one of its most complex faults in the water distribution system, when a major pipe burst in Benalmádena Costa. Although there were hardly any cuts in the supply, the amount of water lost was such that it was necessary to divert it to the sea, which ended up leaving a huge brown "stain" in the water, due to it mixing with the soil.