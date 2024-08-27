War declared in Benalmádena as pleasure boat companies lodge joint complaint against jet skis Users of the personal watercraft are being accused of not respecting minimum safety distances and impeding the passage of boats, even darting in front of them "for fun"

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 16:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Pleasure boat companies at the marina in Benalmádena have formally complained to Guardia Civil's maritime service and town hall about reckless jet ski drivers.

The complaint, which highlighted a "very big" safety problem, was presented through the ACEB association of traders and businessmen of Benalmádena and its president, Rosa González, who also demanded a meeting with both entities to seek a joint solution.

According to González, both the jet skis and pleasure boats enter and leave through the same entrance channel to the marina. She said "the jet ski users are not respecting the minimum safety distances" and that they "invade" the courses of their boats, and even make "passes" in front of them for fun.

The latest move comes after a video which showed a jet ski crashing into a dolphin and whale-watching boat went viral a few days ago. "There was minor damage to the boat, but a passenger hit his head, which in the end seems to have been nothing, but it could have been much worse. What would have happened if the blow had been greater," asked González.

Hernán Lapuente, CEO of Foro Marítimo, a nautical and maritime information platform in Andalucía, said the problem between maritime vessels and jet skis is widespread along all coastlines. "What is happening is very similar to what would happen on the roads of this country if speed radars and traffic controls were eliminated. It is a jungle. The whole nautical sector is asking for measures and it's not a question of prohibiting, but of regulating," he said. Lapuente pointed out the rules for a jet ski driver are very simple. Among others: not to invade bathing areas, not to come within 50 metres of boats, not to go out at night and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Not all jet ski users break the rules, but there is a significant percentage who do and greater control is necessary, but the Guardia Civil does not have sufficient means to do so," Lapuente added.

Farewell to the dolphins

Dolphin watching companies have added to the complaint as they claimed it is becoming increasingly difficult to spot the sea mammals due to an increase in small boats, including jet skis. They said they are unaware of the regulations set by the ministry of ecological transition for the protection of these animals and which, among other things, limit the distance of approach, the noise that can be made or the speed that the boat can take when it is in its area of movement.

Non-compliance with these minimum measures causes dolphins to be frightened and to move further and further away from the coast.