This is the scary moment a small pleasure craft collided with a dolphin-watching vessel on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 26 August 2024, 23:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

One of the many small pleasure crafts crowding the sea on the Costa de Sol this summer has collided with a dolphin and whale-watching vessel, causing a moment of concern for the passengers on both.

As can be seen in the video posted on Facebook by the Fuengirola se Queja group, the boats collided side-on, although only material damage was reported.

Following the recent incident in Benalmádena, the company affected by the incident denounced the lack of safety controls in the area in which it works. It said that such problems are frequent, as users of these small pleasure craft are not required to have any type of licence and the majority are unaware of the rules of the sea.