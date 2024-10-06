National Police officers awarded medals during ceremony on the Costa

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Sunday, 6 October 2024, 12:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The mayors of Benalmádena and Torremolinos, Juan Antonio Lara and Margarita de Cid, presided over the institutional act on Thursday in honour of the patron of the National Police, Santos Ángeles Custodios (the Holy guardian angels).

The celebrations began with a mass in the Iglesia del Carmen in Benalmádena Costa, officiated by the parish priest Don Gonzalo Martín. This was followed by the official ceremony at the Hotel Alay, which was attended by a wide institutional representation and members of the different security and emergency forces. These included the chief commissioner of the National Police of Torremolinos-Benalmádena, Antonio De Haro Calderón, and the senior judge of the courts of Torremolinos, María José Alcázar, among others.

This year, thirteen officers were decorated with the Medalla de la Cruz Blanca (white cross medal) for their outstanding professional careers.

During his speech, Lara congratulated the officers and thanked them "for dedicating your lives to protect our residents and those who visit us", while stressing that are "an example of courage, humanity, ethics and loyalty".

“Your daily work, dedication and sacrifice allows us to enjoy a safe environment. You are part of a body that we admire, guarantor of our freedom, our well-being and our quality of life, and defender of our rule of law," he said