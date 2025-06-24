Mother and daughter beaten in traffic dispute in Benalmádena

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 15:54 Compartir

A mother and daughter, 56 and 28, respectively, were reportedly beaten by three women and a man on Friday, 13 June, in Benalmádena. According to the victims' account, the reason behind the assault was a dispute, which started after the daughter honked the horn of the car because one of the women was crossing the street incorrectly.

Both victims sustained injuries and bruises, with the mother having to be taken to the emergency. Her daughter also suffered an anxiety crisis. A complaint has been issued with the National Police.

The events occurred around 6.30pm on the day of the daughter's birthday. According to the mother's account, they were heading home to collect the candles and get changed before celebrating with friends.

On their way home, they came across a young woman who allegedly crossed without looking and without using the zebra crossing, forcing the driver - the daughter - to halt the car. She honked the car's horn to alert the pedestrian.

Victims' account

"The girl raised her finger at us and started to insult us and yell. My daughter reacted by sticking her hand out of the window and telling her that she should cross more carefully," said the mother. This led to more tension, as the pedestrian headed towards them in an aggressive way, putting her face to the driver's window. "I got out of the car and asked her to leave her alone. She started shouting and insulting me and grabbed me by the hair," said the mother.

Her daughter tried to help her, but it was then that another young woman allegedly launched at her. A couple on a motorbike stopped and also joined the assault, without removing their helmets. According to the victims, the pair fled before the police arrived.

Both women sustained injuries, but the mother's were more serious, as she was brought to the ground where the punches continued. According to her testimony, several people who were in the area intervened and called the emergency services.

"Nowadays, they insult you for honking the horn and then beat you up," said the mother, upset that her daughter suffered such an experience on her birthday.