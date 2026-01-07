More than 20 incidents recorded in Benalmádena on Three Kings' Day due to strong gusts of wind

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 11:30 Share

Benalmádena town hall’s citizen safety department carried out various actions during the Three Kings Day celebrations, when strong gusts of wind were recorded, coinciding with the activation of a yellow weather warning for adverse meteorological conditions.

During the day, the fire brigade had to intervene in a total of 21 incidents, mostly due to the fall of trees and large branches, advertising panels, fencing, the displacement of street furniture and even garage doors coming loose in public areas. Despite the intensity of the gusts, there were no personal injuries reported.

In view of the scale of the incidents, the council activated the municipal emergency plan, as more resources than usual were required. As a result, staff from operational services, the fire brigade and the Local Police were deployed, along with the civil protection volunteer unit. The local authority said that this enabled a “swift and coordinated response” throughout the municipality, together with other preventive measures such as the closure of all public parks, and appeals to residents to take extra care and avoid risks.

Accordingly, the Local Police carried out preventive duties, continuously checking risk situations reported via the 112-emergency number or directly by residents. This work was carried out in coordination with operational services and the parks and gardens department, allowing for the removal and clean-up of affected areas and their subsequent return to normality across various parts of the municipality.

Fire brigade interventions were mainly concentrated on Avenida Antonio Machado and Avenida Juan Luis Peralta, as well as in the Retamar area, where a large tree fell. In addition, a wall collapsed in the Los Almendros area, while the string winds brought down the Christmas lights in Plaza de España and on Avenida Inmaculada Concepción.

The citizen safety department praised the coordination between the different municipal services and the importance of prevention in minimising risks in situations such as that experienced yesterday. The council also thanked residents for reporting incidents and for their full cooperation.