More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%

A total of 77 businesses from different sectors in Benalmádena will offer discounts of between 15 and 50 per cent during the 'Thursday of terror' (October 31) initiative organised by the local traders’ association (ACEB), together with the collaboration of the ‘open shopping centre’ (ACCAB) and the town hall.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday by councillor Raúl Campos, together with the president of ACEB, Rosa María González Rubia, who said, “It is a traditional activity in the calendar of events organised by the association, a specific campaign of discounts to encourage sales during the autumn season, taking advantage of the commercial orientation that Halloween offers and contributing to promote purchases in a month that usually has less commercial activity.”

Campos encouraged residents and visitors to take advantage of the discounts offered on this day in establishments from the three nuclei of the municipality: Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena Costa and Benalmádena Pueblo.

The councillor highlighted the variety of products and services that can be found, including footwear, fashion and accessories, restaurants and bars, stationery and bookstores, jewellery shops, delicatessens, household appliances, florists, gift shops, massage parlours, beauty clinics, hairdressers and opticians, among others.

Halloween decoration contest

Finally, the president of the ACEB added that until Friday 1 November, people can click 'like' on the photograph of their favourite business participating in the Halloween window and interior decoration contest.

For information about participating businesses, see the ACEB Facebook page.