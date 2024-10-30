Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Campos and the ACEB president announce the campaign. SUR
More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
Retail

More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%

Shops, bars and other businesses are taking part in the 'Thursday of terror' scheme organised by the local traders’ association

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:30

Opciones para compartir

A total of 77 businesses from different sectors in Benalmádena will offer discounts of between 15 and 50 per cent during the 'Thursday of terror' (October 31) initiative organised by the local traders’ association (ACEB), together with the collaboration of the ‘open shopping centre’ (ACCAB) and the town hall.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday by councillor Raúl Campos, together with the president of ACEB, Rosa María González Rubia, who said, “It is a traditional activity in the calendar of events organised by the association, a specific campaign of discounts to encourage sales during the autumn season, taking advantage of the commercial orientation that Halloween offers and contributing to promote purchases in a month that usually has less commercial activity.”

Campos encouraged residents and visitors to take advantage of the discounts offered on this day in establishments from the three nuclei of the municipality: Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena Costa and Benalmádena Pueblo.

The councillor highlighted the variety of products and services that can be found, including footwear, fashion and accessories, restaurants and bars, stationery and bookstores, jewellery shops, delicatessens, household appliances, florists, gift shops, massage parlours, beauty clinics, hairdressers and opticians, among others.

Halloween decoration contest

Finally, the president of the ACEB added that until Friday 1 November, people can click 'like' on the photograph of their favourite business participating in the Halloween window and interior decoration contest.

For information about participating businesses, see the ACEB Facebook page.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  4. 4 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  5. 5 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week
  6. 6 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
  7. 7 Malaga motorbike fan to pay off debt with Spanish prime time TV show prize money
  8. 8 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  9. 9 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  10. 10 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad