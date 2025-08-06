Benalmádena brigade set to recruit more fire and rescue service staff

José Carlos García Benalmádena Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 13:05 Share

Benalmádena town hall is to reinforce its fire and rescue service with six new firefighters, which will increase the number of staff from 30 to 36. The incorporation will take place once the call for applications for the posts, published in the Junta de Andalucía's official bulletin (BOE) on 26 July, has been resolved. Interested parties have until 25 August to apply.

The town’s mayor, who is also the councillor responsible for fire prevention, Juan Antonio Lara, said that the positions will mean a "significant increase" in the workforce. He added that "strengthening and improving the fire service has been a priority" for his government team from the outset.

"We have first class professionals who are currently attending an average of 705 incidents per year in the Benalmádena area and they need to have as many human resources as possible. They also need the best technical resources and to work in decent facilities that are in keeping with the importance of the work they carry out," said the mayor.

In this regard, Lara explained that work has recently been carried out to improve the current fire station, with a total budget of 126,168.29 euros. At the same time, the drafting of the preliminary project for the construction of a new station has been awarded for 61,710 euros.

The recruitment call represents the largest offer for the fire service since the 2021 campaign, which also included six positions. It has been adapted to the new regulations set by the Andalusian regional government for entry into the region’s fire and rescue services (SPEIS).