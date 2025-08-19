Month-on-month increase in social security registrations in Torremolinos in July

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 12:55 Share

Torremolinos saw a 1.44 per cent month-on-month increase in social security registrations in July, according to data from Spain's ministry of inclusion, social security and migration. This represents 383 more registrants than in June, rising from 26,526 to 26,909. The majority belong to the general scheme, which increased by 496 workers compared to the previous month.

In July 2025, self-employed workers accounted for 22.4 per cent of the total registrants, making Torremolinos the eighth municipality in Malaga with over 10,000 registrations in terms of the percentage of self-employed workers relative to the total. This group rose slightly from 5,872 in June to 5,874 in July.

The total number of social security registrants from January to the end of July has increased by 5,382 people, going from 21,527 to 26,909.

In Torremolinos, the economic sector with the highest social security affiliation is the services sector, accounting for 89.41 per cent of registrants.