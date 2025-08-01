Torremolinos accumulates 1.4 million euros in uncollected fines since introduction of low emission zone

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 1 August 2025, 15:24 Share

IU-Podemos Torremolinos councillor David Tejeiro has denounced the lack of collection of the 7,200 fines that have been imposed since the setting up of the ZBE low emission zone in the town. The ZBE has been fully operational since 15 February, but, according to Tejeiro, not one person who has breached the new regulation has been informed of their fine, which leaves "1.4 million euros pending to be paid into the municipal coffers".

This also raises the question that those who have been fined might receive their fines more than six months after the offence, which could mean a surcharge or the impossibility to benefit from the discount for prompt payments.

"Everything related to the ZBE in Torremolinos is in chaos," said Tejeiro. He also denounced the lack of communication between different initiatives that could promote the proper functioning of the ZBE, such as improved public transport and bicycle options, which could help prevent traffic jams.

Tejeiro criticised "the lack of foresight of Margarita del Cid's team", which could have great consequences for both the town hall and residents. He stated that the local government's aim with setting up the low emission zone had been to collect a lot of money, but that "even that they are doing badly".

Municipal response

The town hall has responded to IU-Podemos's attack and explained that there are two factors that lead to the delay related to the fines. On the one hand, Malaga's Patronato Provincial de Recaudación is finalising a system for processing fines, which has caused a certain slowdown in the procedure; on the other hand, it is necessary to cross-reference the sanctioning files in progress with the municipal registers of authorisations to circulate in this area or other permits required for access, which means that each fine has to be carefully dealt with.

Only a month after it entered into force, the ZBE already had 1,200 registered users and a thousand applications under consideration.