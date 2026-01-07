Meliá to manage Costa del Sol's largest resort

View of one of the swimming pool areas of the beachfront complex.

Meliá Hotels will manage the largest tourist complex on the Costa del Sol - Holiday World, located on the beachfront in Benalmádena.

The hotel chain has announced that, from March this year, it will operate the 864 rooms of the three four-star hotels and Casamaïa, with 28 premium flats designed for exclusive stays, with categories including one-bedroom suites, penthouses and family suites.

The move comes as part of an investment of 125 million euros on five five-star projects on the Costa del Sol.

Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International Gabriel Escarrer said: "The Costa del Sol has always been a strategic destination for Meliá and the addition of Holiday World Resort strengthens our commitment to quality tourism and expansion in Spain's main tourist resorts. We are proud to add one of the most accomplished resorts in Malaga to our offer."

The group's president, Pepa Peñarroya, highlighted that "this agreement marks a milestone for Holiday World, opening a new stage of growth and consolidation for our hotel project. It will also allow us to strengthen our holiday offer, improve our guests' experience through strategic renovations and access new markets, relying on an ally with a solid track record and in-depth knowledge of the sector."

From March, Meliá will operate the complex which also has a beach club of more than 29,000 square metres, nine swimming pools, 11 jacuzzis, including a wave pool, slides and themed aquatic areas and a wide range of restaurants. There is also a 3,600 square metres sports centre that includes tennis, paddle and basketball courts, a seven-a-side football pitch and functional training areas. In addition, four Pickleball courts will be added for the 2026 season, making it the first sports club for this discipline in a holiday hotel complex in Spain.

The complex, owned by Grupo Peñarroya, is a resort comprising three four-star superior hotels (Holiday World Polynesia, Holiday World Riwo and Holiday World Village), as well as the premium Casamaïa flats. Meliá states that, "with more than 20 years of experience, Holiday World has redefined the holiday offer in the destination thanks to a combination of leisure, gastronomy, sports and wellness".

With this acquisition, Meliá brings to 22 the number of hotels it is operating or in the process of opening in the province of Malaga.