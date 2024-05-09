Man dies after falling from scaffolding on the Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 9 May 2024, 14:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 47-year-old man has died in a work-related accident in Torremolinos. The individual fell some 18 metres from scaffolding at a building where he was working, according to sources.

The incident happened this Thursday morning (9 May) in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, in the Costa del Sol resort. Due to circumstances that are being investigated, the victim, who worked for a painting company specialising in building façades, fell from the third floor of the building.

Medical services that arrived at the scene could do nothing to save his life.