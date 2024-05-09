Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man dies after falling from scaffolding on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Man dies after falling from scaffolding on the Costa del Sol

The 47-year-old fell from the third-floor of a building while working for a company that specialises in painting façades

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 14:06

A 47-year-old man has died in a work-related accident in Torremolinos. The individual fell some 18 metres from scaffolding at a building where he was working, according to sources.

The incident happened this Thursday morning (9 May) in Calle Marqués de Salamanca, in the Costa del Sol resort. Due to circumstances that are being investigated, the victim, who worked for a painting company specialising in building façades, fell from the third floor of the building.

Medical services that arrived at the scene could do nothing to save his life.

