Lucky escape as tree topples in Benalmádena, crushing four vehicles
The town hall is investigating the cause of the incident - the second of its kind in the last 30 months
José Carlos García
Benalmádena
Friday, 25 July 2025, 13:43
A tree crashed to the ground in Avenida Gamonal in Benalmádena this week, damaging four vehicles but, luckily, no injuries were reported. It comes just 30 months after another specimen fell, damaging nine vehicles.
The street seems to be cursed by falling trees which could potentially leave you without a car. But it's also lucky that no one has been injured in any of the 13 cases of cars crushed on the road in the past 30 months.
Experts are currently investigating the cause of the fallen tree in Benalmádena. According to the council, they are considering the influence of the road works on Avenida Gamonal as a possible cause. Since the incident occured, remaining trees along the road have been reinforced with struts to prevent further problems.
