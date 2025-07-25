Lucky escape as tree topples in Benalmádena, crushing four vehicles

José Carlos García Benalmádena Friday, 25 July 2025, 13:43 Compartir

A tree crashed to the ground in Avenida Gamonal in Benalmádena this week, damaging four vehicles but, luckily, no injuries were reported. It comes just 30 months after another specimen fell, damaging nine vehicles.

The street seems to be cursed by falling trees which could potentially leave you without a car. But it's also lucky that no one has been injured in any of the 13 cases of cars crushed on the road in the past 30 months.

Event The tree that fell was a 50 year-old ficus. SUR The town hall is remodelling the road and ten adjacent streets. SUR Trees in the area were supported with struts after the incident. SUR The incident did not cause any injuries to people. SUR In December 2022 another tree fell in Gamonal - crushing nine vehicles. SUR 1 /

Experts are currently investigating the cause of the fallen tree in Benalmádena. According to the council, they are considering the influence of the road works on Avenida Gamonal as a possible cause. Since the incident occured, remaining trees along the road have been reinforced with struts to prevent further problems.