Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway

Guardia Civil officers have arrested the driver of a lorry for allegedly fleeing the scene after fatally running over a pedestrian at kilometre 998 of the A-7 motorway at Torremolinos. The male victim was 57 years old.

After the incident, the investigation was taken over by members of the force's traffic division, who eventually located the vehicle which was allegedly involved in the accident on the Guadalhorce industrial estate in Malaga city.

The vehicle had sustained damage consistent with a person being run over.

Guardia Civil officers arrested the driver, a 47 year old man, for his alleged involvement in the incident and leaving the scene of the accident.

The criminal proceedings have been handed over to the courts in Torremolinos.