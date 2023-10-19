Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos

112 incident
Thursday, 19 October 2023
Police are hunting for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on a busy motorway in Torremolinos and then fled the scene.
The driver allegedly struck the man who was walking along the A-7 Malaga-bound as it passes through Torremolinos about 10.50pm on Monday 16 October. The man, who was walking in a forbidden location, died at the scene.
An autopsy of the body the following day confirmed the man died from the impact of the vehicle, SER Malaga reported.
