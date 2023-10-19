Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
112 incident

Police are trying to find the motorist who struck the individual who was apparently walking on the busy motorway

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:27

Police are hunting for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on a busy motorway in Torremolinos and then fled the scene.

The driver allegedly struck the man who was walking along the A-7 Malaga-bound as it passes through Torremolinos about 10.50pm on Monday 16 October. The man, who was walking in a forbidden location, died at the scene.

An autopsy of the body the following day confirmed the man died from the impact of the vehicle, SER Malaga reported.

