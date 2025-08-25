Lift with panoramic views of Costa del Sol registers 25,000 users since opening in February

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 25 August 2025, 15:13 Share

The panoramic viewpoint lift in Parque de la Batería in Torremolinos, which connects the park with Avenida Carlota Alexandri, has recorded around 25,000 users between its opening in February and the beginning of August, with April and May being the busiest months.

The lift system in Plaza Punta de Tarifa, which bridges the difference in level between the town centre and the Bajondillo promenade, was used by a total of 8,844 people during June, July and August (up to the 17th).

These municipal lifts cost one euro per individual journey, payable on site immediately before use. Children under six, people over 65 and those with reduced mobility are exempt from payment. There are also several discount passes available, the most popular option being the ten-journey pass, some 1,000 of which have been issued since February.

The revenue generated from ticket sales is allocated to creating social employment, as workers from the special employment centre are responsible for collecting payment for this service.

The operating hours are Monday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm until 6pm.